Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 277.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 106,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $3,362,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 397,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 184,936 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $1,407,000.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In other news, insider Brenna Mcgibney sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $107,956.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,488.89. This represents a 64.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $127,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,907.56. The trade was a 30.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,390 shares of company stock valued at $245,238 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $353.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Trupanion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRUP. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

