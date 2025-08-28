Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 19,511 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,511 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.31% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $18,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

AXSM stock opened at $121.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 0.51. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $139.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, General Counsel Hunter R. Murdock sold 7,500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $751,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $2,400,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 130,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,720,809.22. This represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,708 shares of company stock worth $9,288,812. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

