Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $18,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in NiSource by 64.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 48.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NiSource by 39.4% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NI stock opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

