Raymond James Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $17,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PATK. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 432.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 205.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PATK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $515,127.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,139.50. The trade was a 27.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Rodino sold 22,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $2,469,954.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,780,197.44. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,071 shares of company stock worth $253,714 and sold 76,288 shares worth $8,375,424. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $114.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.10. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.99 and a 1-year high of $116.78.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

