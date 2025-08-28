Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,136.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Shake Shack by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 367,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,543,518.88. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total transaction of $504,350.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,767.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,849,216. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of SHAK opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.82. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.93 and a 12 month high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.56 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 1.50%.Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Shake Shack has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHAK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. BTIG Research lowered Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.05.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

