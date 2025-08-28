Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $278,000 Investment in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SF. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In related news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,592.77. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 7 shares of company stock valued at $781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price target on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.4%

SF opened at $116.51 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

