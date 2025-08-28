Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $260,000 in Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 827.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 462.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fluence Energy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 4.0%

FLNC stock opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.67.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $602.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.52 million. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fluence Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

