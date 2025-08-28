PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Bank of America

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PVH from $86.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

NYSE PVH opened at $81.72 on Wednesday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $113.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.55. PVH had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 5.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.12%.

In other news, Director Jesper Andersen acquired 600 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,660.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,649.60. The trade was a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stefan Larsson acquired 15,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,222,476.96. This trade represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,407,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,564,000 after acquiring an additional 246,070 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,057,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,262,000 after buying an additional 1,296,881 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in PVH by 10.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,327,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,559 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,059,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,658,000 after purchasing an additional 255,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,822,000 after buying an additional 19,340 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

