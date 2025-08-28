Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1%

NVIDIA stock opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.