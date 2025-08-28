Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.14% of Church & Dwight worth $38,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 42.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney bought 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,953. This represents a 51.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 and have sold 32,915 shares valued at $3,251,150. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.7%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $93.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average is $100.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.