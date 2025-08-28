Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 19,174 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,106 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in F5 were worth $42,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in F5 by 134.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

FFIV stock opened at $317.74 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.34 and a fifty-two week high of $334.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.The firm had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total value of $417,206.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,101.27. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $440,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,465.89. The trade was a 23.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock worth $3,347,605. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

