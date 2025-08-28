Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,840,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,062,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of ING Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ING Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,342,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,078,000 after buying an additional 181,800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in ING Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,250,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,274,000 after acquiring an additional 869,281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ING Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,946,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,963 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in ING Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,780,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ING Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,276,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after acquiring an additional 35,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ING shares. Cfra Research raised ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. ING Group, N.V. has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 27.28%. On average, research analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.4002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. ING Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

ING Group Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

