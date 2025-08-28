Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $41.58 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 631,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $41,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,036,000 after acquiring an additional 122,822 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 14.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,087 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 44,558 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 40,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $3,419,389.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 420,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,888,000.85. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $797,656.14. Following the sale, the director owned 15,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,492.68. The trade was a 39.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,438 shares of company stock valued at $23,976,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $87.29 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a one year low of $57.67 and a one year high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.01.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 14.02%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

