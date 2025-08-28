Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $41.32 Million Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.14% of Lennar worth $41,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 611.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock opened at $133.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.44. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $193.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%.The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

