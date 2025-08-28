Okta’s (OKTA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Arete started coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.32. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 6.08%.Okta’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,567,360. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $58,268.49. Following the sale, the director owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,021.28. The trade was a 17.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,263,000 after purchasing an additional 935,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Okta by 9.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,901,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,966,000 after purchasing an additional 407,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Okta by 20.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,455,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,432,000 after purchasing an additional 755,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,488,000 after purchasing an additional 314,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 76.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,234,000 after buying an additional 1,189,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

