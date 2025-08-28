NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,821 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 107,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 34,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. DA Davidson increased their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.31.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1%

NVDA opened at $181.60 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

