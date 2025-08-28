MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $345.00 at Bank of America

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $275.00 to $345.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $295.70 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $370.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.36 and its 200-day moving average is $206.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.73 and a beta of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at $270,557,420. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,416 shares of company stock worth $11,936,656 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in MongoDB by 3.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in MongoDB by 0.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 6.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

