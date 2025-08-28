MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. Invests $433,000 in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,996 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.4% of MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $181.60 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.31.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.