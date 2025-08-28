Kirby Corporation $KEX Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kirby were worth $36,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $98.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98. Kirby Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $132.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $855.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.94 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

