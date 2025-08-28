Insider Selling: Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells $31,460,817.50 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 21st, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 178,351 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $11,248,597.57.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.94. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $415.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.8% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.7% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Melius Research raised shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.76.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

