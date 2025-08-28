Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 97,951 Shares of Moelis & Company $MC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97,951 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 34.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 425,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 73.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 96,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 57.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.70. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moelis & Company

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,544.68. This represents a 26.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $460,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515.84. This trade represents a 97.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.