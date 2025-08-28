Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 125,525 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,071 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 125,525 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $77,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $2,987,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.41. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.