First Merchants Corporation $FRME Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,339 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,523,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants Stock Up 0.9%

First Merchants stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Merchants Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $46.13.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.13 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Merchants Corporation will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Merchants from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FRME

First Merchants Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.