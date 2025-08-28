Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. $AMRC

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 132.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ameresco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ameresco from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.21. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $472.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.30 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

