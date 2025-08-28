CW Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 92.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Chairman Henry R. Kravis sold 1,150,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $137,826,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 73,006,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,746,121,435.60. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,281,394 shares of company stock valued at $413,158,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.31. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

