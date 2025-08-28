CW Advisors LLC Buys 801 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in F5 by 31.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of F5 by 32.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total transaction of $1,706,905.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,963.84. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total value of $400,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,153 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,545.42. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,605. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $317.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.19 and a 200 day moving average of $286.87. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.34 and a 12 month high of $334.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

