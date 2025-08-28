CW Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,814 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 256,098,882 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,672,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862,848 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the first quarter valued at about $64,765,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,755,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,312 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $29,984,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 30.2% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,908,771 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,052,000 after buying an additional 905,800 shares during the period.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Stock Performance

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $21.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,750.0%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PBR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

