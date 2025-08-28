CW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,682 VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USTB. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,285,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 359,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 41,174 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ USTB opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.58. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $50.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

