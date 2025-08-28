Coupang, Inc. $CPNG Shares Sold by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC cut its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,250 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 237,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 174,183 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at $206,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 71.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 772,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 322,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Coupang by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,271,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 691,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 141.60 and a beta of 1.16. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $31.65.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.13%.The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $339,568.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,818.64. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $2,093,976.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,016,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,050,762.60. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,087,003 shares of company stock valued at $284,933,545. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

