Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Holdings Trimmed by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.41% of Comfort Systems USA worth $46,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIX. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $635.60.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.74, for a total value of $6,917,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 188,046 shares in the company, valued at $130,078,940.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total transaction of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares in the company, valued at $11,288,203.50. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,283 shares of company stock worth $21,682,525. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.6%

FIX stock opened at $711.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $733.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

