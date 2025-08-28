Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Stock Holdings Lifted by CW Advisors LLC

CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 40,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.22. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

