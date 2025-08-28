Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $233,000 Position in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,176.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $678,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,718.20. The trade was a 64.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $501,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 129,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,919.85. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,980 shares of company stock worth $1,577,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Global Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($7.65). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

