American Century Companies Inc. Sells 19,884 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 17.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $449,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $134.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $140.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $457.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.93 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $128,072.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,918.67. This represents a 16.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total transaction of $294,049.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,382.80. This trade represents a 19.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,527 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,499. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

