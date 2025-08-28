ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA Stock Position Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.89% of ADMA Biologics worth $41,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 28,655.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1,149.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.38. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ADMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,190,314.14. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $419,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 94,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,636.80. The trade was a 17.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,633 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

