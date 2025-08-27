Swiss National Bank Has $637,000 Stake in Bumble Inc. $BMBL

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bumble were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth $52,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bumble by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder – Nq L.L.C. Btoa sold 16,689,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $104,478,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,124,652 shares of company stock valued at $426,460,322 in the last ninety days. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BMBL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bumble from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Bumble from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bumble from $4.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bumble from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Bumble Trading Up 0.6%

BMBL stock opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The company has a market cap of $670.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $248.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.72 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 82.41%.The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

