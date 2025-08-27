Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,464,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 790,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NiSource were worth $58,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NI. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in NiSource by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in NiSource by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.59. NiSource, Inc has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

