Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $57.32 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.24% of Darden Restaurants worth $57,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 46,484.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,987,000 after purchasing an additional 926,901 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $84,801,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $48,919,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,998,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,666,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 227,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $206.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.98 and a twelve month high of $228.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.58. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $1,514,882.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,006. The trade was a 32.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total transaction of $2,937,010.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,027,479.15. This represents a 22.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

