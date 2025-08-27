Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,551 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,551 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of Churchill Downs worth $62,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $29,000. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 127,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 181.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $150.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

