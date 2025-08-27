Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Murphy Oil worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $695.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 67.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Johnson Rice downgraded Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $29.69.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

