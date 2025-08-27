CW Advisors LLC Buys 207 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 5.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Trimble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in Trimble by 1.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Trimble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $87.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $9,590,140.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,427.57. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $115,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,590. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,383 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,318. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

