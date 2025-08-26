Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 833,190 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659,288 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 833,190 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $24,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,942 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 84,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 1.6%

HMY stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.77. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.