Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 17,341 Shares of CNB Financial Corporation $CCNE

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.15% of CNB Financial worth $19,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

CCNE stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. CNB Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.68.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. Analysts forecast that CNB Financial Corporation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CNB Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

