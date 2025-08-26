Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in American Noble Gas Inc. $INFY

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 770,619 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $23,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in American Noble Gas by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in American Noble Gas by 13.3% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in American Noble Gas by 179.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in American Noble Gas by 308.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Noble Gas by 1.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 91,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

American Noble Gas Stock Performance

American Noble Gas stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $23.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%.The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. American Noble Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

About American Noble Gas

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

