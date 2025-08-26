Wellington Management Group LLP Has $25.22 Million Stock Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569,041 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $25,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 20.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 71,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 3.5%

NYSE:HIMS opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. TD Cowen downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hims & Hers Health

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 17,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,021,844.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,576.50. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,091,805.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,239.50. This represents a 26.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,392,857 shares of company stock worth $71,746,999 in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.