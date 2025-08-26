Wellington Management Group LLP Has $24.94 Million Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) by 149.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 886,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,058 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $24,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,721,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UCB shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ UCB opened at $32.6450 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.83. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 16.48%.United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Activity at United Community Banks

In related news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,616 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $49,999.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 78,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,541.30. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

