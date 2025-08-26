Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $9.13 Million Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,240 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,204.2% in the 1st quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 11,973 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 49,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 5,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 28,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 670,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,664,000 after acquiring an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $179.81 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.81.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.