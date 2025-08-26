SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Loren Unterseher Sells 37,979 Shares of Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) Director Loren Unterseher sold 37,979 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $423,845.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,453,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,502,622.40. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 1.8%

SKYT stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $560.33 million, a PE ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 7,282.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 605.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 176,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 83,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

