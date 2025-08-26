Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,992 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. $VTLE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Vital Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Vital Energy Trading Up 14.9%

Shares of VTLE stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $702.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $429.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.25 million. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $906,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,568,933 shares in the company, valued at $137,149,065.96. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vital Energy Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

