Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,771 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 4,496 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $177,951.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 13,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,039.20. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 26,679 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,069,027.53. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,467.91. The trade was a 38.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,711 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.66. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.87.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $378.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.38 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Further Reading

