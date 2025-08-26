Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of AxoGen as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 3,884.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
AxoGen Trading Down 9.0%
NASDAQ AXGN opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $680.49 million, a PE ratio of -147.89 and a beta of 1.00. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $21.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AxoGen Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
