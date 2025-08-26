Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in AxoGen, Inc. $AXGN

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.08% of AxoGen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AxoGen by 3,884.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in AxoGen during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $680.49 million, a PE ratio of -147.89 and a beta of 1.00. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

AXGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

